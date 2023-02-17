Past efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia

The Virginia State Senate needed 21 votes to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in 1980, and it was expected to happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Congress first approved the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972.

It was designed to give equal legal rights to all Americans, regardless of sex.

However, in order for language to be added to the Constitution, 38 states needed to ratify the amendment within seven years.

Virginia was center stage in 1980 as one of the last states without ratification.

The Virginia State Senate needed 21 votes in order for it to pass, and it was expected to happen. Even though legislators were split 20 to 20, Lt. Gov. Chuck Robb would act as a tiebreaker, giving supporters that critical final vote.

But it was another technicality that ended up blocking the amendment in a dramatic fashion.

The only way to stop the tiebreaker was to not have a tie. Republican State Sen. John Chichester claimed the ERA was a conflict of interest and decided not to vote.

“The bottom line was to defeat the measure,” said State Sen. Chichester in 1980.

It would take 40 years for Virginia to finally ratify the ERA – something that happened just three years ago in 2020.

But that seven-year deadline initially imposed by Congress has kept the ERA out of the Constitution to this day.