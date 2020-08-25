'Forward into Light' | White House, DC monuments to celebrate 100 years of 19th Amendment with purple and gold lights

The initiative is named in honor of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light."

WASHINGTON — Wednesday will see the White House, National Parks and government building our Nation's Capital, lit up with lights to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote in the United States.

The initiative is named in honor of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light” and uses the historic suffrage colors of purple and gold.

Not only in DC will you see lights. Over 100 national parks in America will also be a part of the celebration.

The Kennedy Center, Smithsonian Museums, the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument and more popular District sights are also contributing to the celebration, and have already started setting up lights.

If you are wanting to celebrate women's voting and the 19th Amendment, there's no better local place to reflect on this historic moment than the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument that sits on Capitol Hill.

Lifelong history lover and Park Ranger Susan Philpott knows the story of the monument well.

“Since 1929, it has been the headquarters of the National Woman's Party. And they were the group of troublemakers suffragettes involved in the last push for women's suffrage and the fight for the 19th Amendment," she explained.

Learn more about the monument and the historical movement it highlights through their upcoming virtual, online events and the educational information on their website.