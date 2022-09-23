2 hotels in Virginia Beach, one New Kent home added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

In Virginia Beach, the Blue Marlin Lodge motel and former Crest Kitchenette Motel were both added to the list for their architectural uniqueness.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia.

That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.

DHR spokeswoman Stephanie Williams shared details about the new VLR additions on Thursday.

In Virginia Beach, the Blue Marlin Lodge motel and former Crest Kitchenette Motel were both added to the list for their architectural uniqueness.

The Blue Marlin Lodge was built in 1965 and features then-emerging "Florida-Style" resort rooms.

"The motel’s architectural style is reflective of the Modern Movement and includes such elements as a concrete-based structural system, vertically stacked guest units, open balconies and stairs, and a distinctive roof form," Williams wrote.

The Crest Kitchenette Motel, now Cutty Sark Motel Efficiencies, is also part of the "modern" style building down by the Oceanfront.

"The motel was built at a time of explosive growth and dramatic changes along the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Every unit consists of a large room with an original 1963 kitchenette along one wall, an attached full bathroom, closets, and a bedroom/sitting area," she said.

The historic addition from New Kent County goes back much earlier.

South Garden, a home built between 1825-1840, has ornamental interior woodwork, complete with reeding, fluting, urns, flowers and sunbursts.

While there have been updates to the house to make it livable in the modern day, much of the historical charm was preserved.

"South Garden today serves as an excellent example of a rural mid-nineteenth century dwelling that retains its considerable historic acreage," Williams explained.