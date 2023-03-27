She was one of the most famous female sculptors of the 20th century, and you've likely seen her work in Hampton Roads.

If you’ve been to the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk or The Mariner's Museum and Park in Newport News, you’ve seen the work of Anna Hyatt Huntington.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — If you’ve been to the Chrysler Museum of Art, you’ve seen the work of Anna Hyatt Huntington.

Her sculpture The Torch Bearers greets visitors just outside the museum's entrance. The statue was a gifted to the city of Norfolk in 1957.

Born in 1876, Anna Hyatt Huntington was one of the most famous American women sculptors of the twentieth century. At a time when very few women could support themselves as artists, Huntington had a thriving career.

And her work can be seen today in New York, San Francisco, Madrid and across Hampton Roads.

In fact, in 1930, Anna and her husband founded The Mariner's Museum and Park in Newort News.

Her sculptures of four stone lions can be seen along the nearby Lions Bridge, which borders the James River. And her monument, Conquering the Wild, overlooks Mariner's Lake.