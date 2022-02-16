In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. Now, you can buy the bell from the Santa Maria

It's no secret that the bell has a unique history, but auctioneers say the way it was obtained is even more interesting.

Want to own a piece of history? You'll only have to drop a few million or so.

Christopher Columbus' bell from the legendary Santa Maria is up for auction by Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC.

It's no secret that the bell has a unique history, but auctioneers say the way it was obtained is even more interesting.

According to the auction website, Roberto Mazzara discovered the sunken Spanish ship "San Salvador" off the coast of Portugal on the "Osso de Baleia" beach in 1994.

In the ruins of the vessel, was the bell. But how did it end up on this ship?

After having run aground on the island of Hispaniola in 1492, the remains of the Santa Maria were used to construct "La Villa de la Navidad" in Haiti, according to the auction website.

The website says the town would be destroyed the next year by native inhabitants of the island.

Later on, the website says that Louis Columbus, Christopher Columbus' grandson, demanded the return of his grandfather's personal effects aboard the San Salvador I in 1555.

That same year, The San Salvador would wreck off the coast of Portugal, only to be found in 1994.

But it's not one of those massive bells you might picture when you think about a ship. The bell weighs 31 pounds and stands just under 10 inches tall.