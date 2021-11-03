Children with metal detector find Civil War cannonball in York County

When their parents saw the 150-year-old explosive, they immediately called 911. Experts from the Naval Weapons Station will be detonating it.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Wednesday night, some children who had been using a metal detector in the Seaford area of York County brought home an unusual find - a Union Army cannonball from the Civil War.

Deputies from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office went out to the Mastin Avenue home, and waited with the cannonball until experts from the Naval Weapons Station came to identify the object.

"The cannonball possibly contained black powder based on the design," wrote a YPSO spokesperson. "EOD collected the cannonball and advised that they would be disposing of it by an explosion."

It had been about two feet underground before the children dug it up.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office shared about the find in a tweet that would sound bizarre for most areas of the United States, but fits right in with the Historic Triangle. They called it "Finding a Cannonball in your yard 101."

Essentially, the advice is: don't mess with it. Even if you're not sure about it being a cannonball, call for expert help.