Crews removing Raleigh Confederate monument unearth time capsule

Workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.
Credit: AP
The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews removing a Confederate monument in North Carolina have unearthed a time capsule. 

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years. 

Crews found the capsule Monday when they removed the monument’s base. 

The rusty capsule will be opened later this week in a lab setting. It’s unclear what kind of condition the contents are in. 

An estimated 30,000 people were at  the monument’s dedication in 1895. 

Gov. Roy Cooper had ordered the removal of that statue and others for safety reasons after protesters toppled other statues. 

