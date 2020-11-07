Discovering history in the Great Dismal Swamp

The Great Dismal Swamp is a National Wildlife Refuge. Archaeologists discovered that it was also once a secret community for people escaping slavery.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Many people are working to learn more about Black history in the United State, and there's a lot of it right here in Hampton Roads.

Take the Great Dismal Swamp, for example: many escaped slaves found refuge there as they traveled north for freedom. Historians say it was a stop in the underground railroad.

Archaeologists recently discovered a secret permanent settlement in the swamp that dates as far back as the 1600s.