HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Ahead of next year's commemorative events surrounding the arrival of the first Africans to English North America, the Hampton 1619 Commemorative Commission and Hampton Public Schools are giving a group of local educators an important history lesson.

This week, about 30 Hampton teachers are gathering to hear from subject-matter experts with the goal of incorporating the lessons into their classroom instruction.

The commission was established to recognize the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the White Lion boat from Angola to Point Comfort (present day, Hampton).

The Summer Institute kicked off with an energetic account, led by Chief Walt 'Red Hawk' Brown, of the first Americans who lived in Virginia before the English settlers arrived. Brown is the current chief of the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe in Southhampton County.

Other speakers included:

Norfolk State University Associate History Professor, Dr. Patrick Mbajeckwe, who provided an overview of the Angolan culture and the events leading up to capture of Africans into slavery.

Old Dominion University Associate History Professor, Dr. Michael Huccles lectured on the impact of Virginia Code on the first Africans.

Retired NSU Professor Dr. June Montgomery closed out the institute with guidance on how educators can translate the discussions into engaging lesson plans.

Speaking on 13News Now at 4:30, Commission co-chair Lt. Col (Ret) Claude Vann, says the institute provides a unique opportunity for its participants.

"For me, it's something I didn't learn when I was in school. and I'm envious of the education that the teachers are receiving this summer."

Next year, 400 years since the Africans' arrival, events will be held for the entire public to learn about the history.

"We're excited about what we're going to do to bring history to life but also bring contemporary meaning to 1619," says Commission Co-char Dr. Colita Fairfax.

