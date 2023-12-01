x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
History

Egg prices jumped in 1989, but it was nothing compared to today's surge

The cost of eggs jumped from $1.67 at the beginning of 2022 to $4.65 by the end of the year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — They've been one of the most consistent, reliable products when it comes to price.

For the last 40 years, the cost of keeping a dozen eggs in your fridge hasn't changed much…until recently.

Right now, we are seeing an unprecedented swing in the price of eggs -- from $1.67 at the beginning of 2022 to $4.65 by the end of the year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For perspective, the price for a dozen eggs has only gone over $2 twice in the last 40 years. The last time we saw anything even close to this kind of jump, percentage-wise, was back in 1989.

A report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture highlights some of the issues farmers and consumers were dealing with that year.

A dozen eggs set you back about $1 in 1989, which was a 21% jump from the year before. The increase was tied to a shortage of eggs following an unexpected winter blast in South Central United States.

Today, our problem is much more complicated.

The reason for the record price increase is a perfect storm: supply chain problems, high inflation, and a bird flu outbreak.

Because this problem is threefold, economists believe the current market on eggs will rebound slower than it has in the past.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out