Elizabeth River Project: New history tour shows river's role in the Underground Railroad

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk sold out a weekend tour to teach the community the history of the Elizabeth River's role in the Underground Railroad.
It's called the Elizabeth River Project and it's a walking tour along the river, stopping at different locations, and telling stories and the history.
"The Elizabeth River not only brought people into this country to be enslaved, it was also a waterway that took people to freedom," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, who led Saturday's tour.
Organizers said the project includes a plan to raise money and reduce pollution in the river as well as educate people about the history of the area.