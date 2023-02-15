Explore Prohibition's past at the Hampton History Museum

“Teetotalers and Moonshiners, and Hampton’s Prohibition Story” opened on February 4.

HAMPTON, Va. — Pieces of the past come together to paint a picture of Virginia's attitude toward the Prohibition era in a new exhibit at the Hampton History Museum.

“Teetotalers and Moonshiners, and Hampton’s Prohibition Story” opened on February 4, 2023, and will last exactly one year.

It's full of interesting artifacts that show how the city of Hampton responded to the state's decision for Virginia Breweries and distilleries to completely close their doors from 1916 until 1933.

You'll learn more about the illicit culture surrounding the sale and creation of alcohol during that time, including why the Phoebus area of Hampton experienced an especially tense period that earned it the nickname "Little Chicago."