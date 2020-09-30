Gloucester Museum of History holds Revolutionary War demonstration: Fire, Smoke & Muskets

On October 10, the Gloucester Museum of History will bring 1781 to life with cannon and musket demonstrations, campfire cooking and historical interpretors.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Hampton Roads has been a historically important part of America since before it became an independent country.

On October 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Gloucester Museum of History is set to bring the area's revolutionary ties to life with a rain-or-shine historical reenactment at the courthouse circle.

"Fire, Smoke & Muskets: Gloucester 1781" boasts cannon and musket demonstrations, campfire cooking, fife and drum performances, costumed interpreters of British and American troops and several key guests.

A release from the department of recreation and tourism invited historians of all ages to come talk to actors for American spy James Armistead Lafayette, and British Lieutenant Colonel Banastre “Bloody Ban” Tarleton.

Tarleton was a pivotal leader in Gloucester's Battle of the Hook. James Lafayette was born a slave in New Kent, but won his freedom by acting as a double agent for the Americans in Yorktown.

"This free and family friendly education program will align with Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOLs) for students of all ages, with emphasis on Virginia studies, African American History, and the Revolutionary War," wrote a spokesperson. "The Historic Gloucester Courtcircle and surrounding areas will come to life with the sights and sounds of the American Revolution."

Guests are asked to wear a face mask, and practice social distancing, if they choose to attend.