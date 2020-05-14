Gloucester Parks: new Pocahontas education course coming up

Gloucester Parks and Recreation announced a new series of online lessons about "Pocahontas and the Virginia Indians," set to begin June 15.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Pocahontas is one of Virginia's most famous historical heroines - but almost everything commonly said about her is wrong.

Gloucester County's "The Pocahontas Project" is gearing up to set the record straight.

On Thursday, the county's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department announced a new series of online lessons about "Pocahontas and the Virginia Indians," set to begin June 15.

It's offering 10 weekly sessions that will each run about an hour and a half long, and "will represent a highly credible collection of state, federal and international history and cultural institutions."

The lesson material doesn't stop with the past, though.

"The course is also expected to offer a well-rounded summary of the history of Indians in Virginia from thousands of years before the time of Powhatan and Pocahontas through present day," the department wrote

The modern-day tribe members of Pocahontas, also called Matoaka, Amonute and Rebecca, live in King William County.

In 2015, the Pamunkey Indians (who claim her) were the first Native Americans in Virginia to gain federal recognition.

The course is aimed at secondary school students, but a release from the county said adults were welcome to participate. Since the instruction will be online only, the project invited people from around the world to sign up.

The lessons will include homework and a final project, and will cost $40 per participant. Some scholarships are available, according to the release.

Lessons can be accessed each Monday after June 15 on the tourism department's website.