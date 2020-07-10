Greensboro, North Carolina apologizes for deaths at 1979 anti-KKK rally

A city council in North Carolina has apologized for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party.

The Greensboro City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to approve a resolution which says in part that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence.

Juries acquitted several people of killing the protesters and wounding others.