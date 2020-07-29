In former Confederate capital, a push to honor the enslaved

Mayor Levar Stoney, other officials, and activists held a news conference to outline plans for a memorial campus composed of a museum and a park for reflection.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials in Richmond, Virginia, have announced a new funding commitment for an ambitious and long-envisioned memorial campus in the city's former slave-trading district, Shockoe Bottom.

Mayor Levar Stoney, other officials, and activists held a news conference Tuesday to outline plans for a memorial campus composed of a museum and a park for reflection.

The city has committed $3.5 million in funding right away. Stoney said he will propose a capital improvement budget amendment of between $25 million and $50 million that if approved would fund the effort over a series of years.