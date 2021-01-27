'It's a day of mixed emotions' | Local rabbi reflects on family history in WWII on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a day to educate ourselves on WWII history and what we learned from the series of events.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rabbi Israel Zoberman has been a rabbi for more than 40 years and says this day of remembrance holds an even more significant meaning following the recent outburst of violence in Washington D.C.

Rabbi Zoberman is the spiritual leader and founder of Temple Lev Tikvah in Virginia Beach.

Zoberman is the son of Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivors. His family holds a rich history in the World War II time period, including his father who is credited for saving many lives while in the Army.

"I treasure looking at him and knowing that about half a million Polish-Jews participated in this wholesome journey to bring liberation to the Jewish people and to humanity," said Zoberman.

He says after witnessing the violent riots on the Capitol building, he believes what we choose to come next as a nation is a pivotal moment for democracy. Zoberman says he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a Hampton Roads man, 56-year-old Robert Packer, wearing a sweatshirt with the words 'Camp Auschwitz' printed on it.

"It's beyond words," expressed Rabbi Zoberman. "That should alert us to do more and more. It's never enough to educate."

Auschwitz concentration camp was the largest complex operated by Nazi Germany during World War II and the Holocaust where thousands were killed or used as slaves.