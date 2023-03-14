Jessie Rattley made a career out of breaking barriers

Rattley not only became the first female mayor in Newport News in 1986, but the first Black mayor of the city, too.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — July 1, 1986, was a major day in local women’s history.

Then-Lieutenant Governor Douglas Wilder was in attendance inside Newport News city hall for Jessie Rattley’s barrier-breaking oath of office.

“After being a councilwoman for 16 years, Jessie Rattley, a Democrat, is the new mayor of Newport News,” said 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife in a news report we aired that day in 1986.

Rattley not only became the first female mayor in Newport News that day, but the first Black mayor of the city and the first Black council member 16 years prior.

“The reward is not only Jessie’s,” said Wilder that day in 1986. “It’s ours.”

Making history would be a reoccurring theme in Rattley’s career.

In 1979, she served as the president of the National League of Cities, becoming the first Black person and the first woman in that position.

She was a passionate educator, forming the business department as a teacher at Huntington High School in Newport News. Rattley also founded Peninsula Business College; the training there would help hundreds of Black Virginians secure jobs at a time when the workforce was decidedly unequal.

Rattley was known across the region and the country as a civil rights pioneer, forming friendships within the Democratic Party.

She was even an unofficial advisor to President Jimmy Carter on urban affairs.

Rattley died of cancer in 2001 following three decades of public service and paving paths for women and minorities.