Lawsuit over schools named for Confederate leaders dismissed

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne ruled that a two-year statute of limitations had expired in the complaint against the Hanover County School Board.

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Virginia NAACP chapter that sought to change the names of two public schools named after Confederate leaders.

