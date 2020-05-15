Lawsuit over schools named for Confederate leaders dismissed

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Virginia NAACP chapter that sought to change the names of two public schools named after Confederate leaders.
News outlets reported this week that U.S. District Judge Robert Payne ruled that a two-year statute of limitations had expired in the complaint against the Hanover County School Board, among other issues.
The group sued the county and the school board in August over the naming of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, arguing that black students were forced to attend schools that venerated Confederate imagery in violation of their constitutional rights.