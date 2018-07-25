CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WVEC) — 13News Now is taking a look back, digging up video from our archives of the annual Pony Penning on Chincoteague Island.

The official event, consisting of a pony swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, along with a foal auction the following day, dates back 93 years.

The swim only takes five to 10 minutes, but it’s enough to bring in tens of thousands of people every year.

It’s a tradition for 13News Now, too.

Our coverage dates back decades, including stories told by some of your favorite local icons.

We dug up stories from the 1980’s that included longtime WVEC reporters Joe Flanagan and the late Velma Scaife.

Today, the event still happens on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July.

