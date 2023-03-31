Women's History Month: Mary Peake

A lifelong educator, Mary Peake instructed a growing number of escaped slaves, fleeing bondage, and the war in the South.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton, 1861: Mary Peake -- a free woman of color -- taught a class under the shade of an oak tree.

A lifelong educator, Peake instructed a growing number of escaped slaves, fleeing bondage, and the war in the South.

Eventually, Peake moved her classroom into Brown Cottage, now considered the first facility of what would one day become Hampton University.

Unfortunately, Peake would not live to see the end of the Civil War, dying of tuberculosis in 1862. But a year later, the Emancipation Proclamation would be read aloud for the first time in a southern state... underneath the same oak tree where she taught her first class.