Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach postpones air show, introduces 'Tanks and Tracks' event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Warbirds Over the Beach," an airshow organized by the Military Aviation Museum, has been postponed.

Spokesman Jay Bess said the Virginia Beach museum is cutting back on the number of planes kept "in flying status" so that mechanics can give enough attention to each plane as needed.

With fewer aircraft ready to fly, Museum Director Keegan Chetwynd said the show needed to be moved out to 2023.

“Safety is our utmost priority with the operation of our collection. Secondary to that is our desire to deliver a great experience to our air show audiences," he said.

There's still a show to enjoy on Oct. 1-2. It's just closer to the ground.

The museum is introducing "Tanks and Tracks," an armored vehicle event meant for families.

Bess said it will feature several WWII-era tanks, artillery pieces and flame-throwers, and will have demonstrations of some of the featured vehicles and weapons.

There will be "Living History" reenactment camps and mock battles.

You might even get the chance to ride in a tank. There are first-come-first-serve seats in the Hellcat tank and Sexton artillery vehicle, and all-day options to ride in an M29C Weasel (an open-topped cargo vehicle with tracks instead of wheels).

If that's not your speed, you can enjoy some of the food trucks that will be outside the event both days.