x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

History

Pandemic has imperiled plans to retrieve Titanic's radio

RMS Titanic Inc. said in a Monday court filing that its revenues plummeted after coronavirus restrictions closed its exhibits of Titanic artifacts.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. The U.S. government will try to stop a company's planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanic’s wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed. U.S. attorneys filed a legal challenge before a federal judge in Norfolk, Va, late Monday, June 8, 2020. The expedition is expected to occur by the end of August. (AP Photo/File)

NORFOLK, Va. — Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is threatening a company’s plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic. 

RMS Titanic Inc. said in a Monday court filing that its revenues plummeted after coronavirus restrictions closed its exhibits of Titanic artifacts. 

The firm has since missed a deadline with an admiralty court in Virginia to submit a funding plan for the expedition. 

The company has also left open the possibility that it may no longer seek court approval for the undertaking if a plan isn’t submitted soon. 

Meanwhile, the United States government says the expedition is barred under federal law. 

Related Articles