Queen Esther Marrow, the Newport News songstress who performed for presidents, royalty and the pope

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — She sang for presidents, royalty, even a pope.

Queen Esther Marrow, a soul and gospel singer from Hampton Roads, has become a living legend in the world of arts and entertainment. But she never forgot her hometown -- one of her first ablums was titled "Newport News, Virginia."

She was discovered by Duke Ellington and debuted on his famous "Sacred Concert" tour.

In 1965, she joined Dr. Martin Luther King for his "World Crusade," and became involved in the civil rights movement.

In the 1970's, she appeared as an original cast member in the Broadway production of "The Wiz."

With her group, The Harlem Gospel Singers, Queen Esther continues to tour the world.