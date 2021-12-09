'Truly an eerie sight' | ODU professor recounts 9/11 Pentagon response during time as Arlington County Manager

For one Old Dominion University professor, 9/11 has a lasting mark on his personal and professional career.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University Strome College of Business Assistant Professor Ron Carlee teaches about local government. He hopes to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Carlee recounted his own pivotal experience in local government 20 years ago.

"When you look at 20 years, what kind of emotions come back to you?," 13News Now asked him. "Some of the emotions I feel today are different than then because we didn't have time to feel emotions to tell you the truth, he said.

At the time, Carlee was county manager of Arlington County, right outside of Washington, D.C.

He was at a leadership workshop when he got the news on the Tuesday morning of September 11, 2001.

"I was going to try and find televisions and get up to date when our police and fire personnel in the workshop came pouring out of the room, having heard about the Pentagon," he said.

It was then that his leadership would be on the watchful eyes of millions around the world.

"We got to the Pentagon fairly quickly, took the exit ramp to go see the building and immediately, we could see the smoke, the flames coming from the Pentagon. It was truly an eerie sight. It was a huge surprise. We knew we had a really major event," said Carlee.

"We didn't really know about the terrorism aspects of it, at that time. That emerged a little bit later. What we knew is that we had a major incident at the Pentagon. We diverted, got to the courthouse and opened the emergency operations center," he added.

Carlee was among those delegating and doing the decision making, like declaring a state of emergency.

"Most critically, our job was to get organized and to provide the people who were responding to the Pentagon with whatever they needed to do their work," he said. "Arlington was actually extremely well prepared. I give most of that credit to the fire chief at the time, Ed Plaugher. Chief Plaugher is really a visionary."

Carlee was moved by the teamwork of emergency responders on the ground.

He saw the value of relationships and the resilience of our nation.

"Everyone came together in a show of unity. We need to get back to that unity in this country. We can have disagreement. But when it comes to what's important, we need to be one community," said Carlee.

He told 13News Now that he shares his experience with hopes to remember the lives lost on 9/11, as well as help other local governments prepare for the unthinkable.