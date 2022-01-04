Retro Joe: Joe's Job steals the show at the first-ever Norfolk Doo Dah Parade

In 1992 Festevents decided to try a noon-time, zany fun parade on April 1st called the Doo Dah Parade.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 20, 2016, as 13News Now prepared to say goodbye to longtime reporter Joe Flanagan. This story takes a look back at one of Joe's favorite stories during his time at ABC13.

The creative services department at ABC13 wanted a Joe's Job entry among the 50 to 60 units signing up to participate. So they asked a local prosthetics company to make a mask of Joe's face. And then I asked 30 fraternity brothers from Sigma Phi Epsilon at ODU to join me dressed as different occupations.

The Joe's Job Corp stole the show! I led the way in a regular coat and tie, while my 30 closest look-alikes walked behind me. People on the sidewalks were just howling with laughter.