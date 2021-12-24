Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument

Workers will continue searching for the 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the monument.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 22, 2021.

The spot in Richmond, Virginia, where a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood is now just a pile of rubble.

But workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument.

State conservators pried open a lead box that some had hoped was the time capsule Wednesday. But they didn't find the expected trove of objects inside. Instead, conservators found a few books, a coin and an envelope.