A look back at the last time Christmas was THIS cold

NORFOLK, Va. — Our team of meteorologists has been telling you all week that it may not be a white Christmas here in Hampton Roads this year, but the holiday is going to be COLD.

Currently, we are expecting a high of 34 degrees and a low of just 19 degrees on Christmas morning.

We have to go back more than 20 years to find a Christmas that was this cold.

The year was 1999. The Virginia Tech Hokies gave fans an early Christmas gift that year with a trip to the college football national championship. And the entire country was worried about the so-called end of the world…remember Y2K?

Here in Hampton Roads, people were doing their last-minute shopping for Christmas all bundled up.

On Christmas Eve, the high temperature was 40 degrees.

Then on Christmas day, there was a dip. We saw a high of 32 degrees and a low of just 24 degrees.

The National Weather Service even reported light snow that day, although it wasn't enough to stick.

As for this year, while the temperatures shadow that bitter cold holiday in 1999, the chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads is low - coming in at about 3%, according to NWS.

Even then, that number is based on data from the past and not the current forecast.