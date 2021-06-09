The rich history behind Labor Day

In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work, there's a rich history behind why we celebrate.

Let's connect the dots.

In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet.

Sometimes, kids as young as five would work in factories and mines. The working conditions were extremely unsafe.

Labor unions formed and they organized strikes and called on employers to give them better hours and pay.

On Sept. 5, 1882, 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to March in New York City. It's considered the first Labor Day parade in US history.

Eventually, congress followed suit, and they passed an act making Labor Day a holiday. President Grover Cleveland officially signed it into law in June of 1894.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts