13News Now Vault: The snowiest months in Hampton Roads history

We've seen some bad snowstorms in Hampton Roads over the years, but which one do you remember as being the worst?

NORFOLK, Va. — We’re ranking the top five snowiest months in Hampton Roads over the last 50 years!

A recent snow event takes the number five spot. It was only back in January of 2018 when we saw 13.1 inches of snow, with the biggest storm happening on the third day of the month.

March of 1980 comes in at number four. The "main event" that month was the Circus Blizzard of 1980. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus opened at Scope in Norfolk right as the storm moved in.

People woke up to 14 inches of snow, and the National Guard was called in as the area was in a state of emergency!

Fast forward 30 years to number three on our list: December of 2010 and the Christmas blizzard.

Almost 18 inches of snow would cover Hampton Roads that month.

Next on the list is another submission from 1980. The February blizzard of 1980 had people cross country skiing on the Southside. Close to 19 inches of snow was dumped on the region that month in what would become one of the highest amounts in recorded history.

It was second only to February 1989, when 24 inches of snow fell that month, with 12 to 14 inches reported in just one day!