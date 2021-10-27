13News Now Vault: Halloween costumes of 1987

It seemed the California Raisins reigned supreme, as far as trending costumes were concerned.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year was 1987.

Former 13News Now reporter Joe Flanagan was in Virginia Beach looking for the most popular Halloween costumes of the year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Gumby, and clowns were all popular at the time.

So what is the “it” costume in 2021?

Outside of the usual suspects like vampires and dinosaurs, Google’s Frightgeist costume tracker shows costumes from the popular Netflix thriller series Squid Game as the most popular choice locally.

Nationally, Cruella DeVille is a trending costume this year, as well as an infamous 1980s throwback.

The diabolical doll Chucky from the movie Child’s Play is another popular costume this year.

A new series featuring the character premiered recently, which would explain its resurgence.