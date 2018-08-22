JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A lightning strike started a house fire in the Chickahominy Haven area of James City County Tuesday evening.

Units from the James City Burton and James City County Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the 7200 block of Osprey Drive after the homeowner called 911 around 4 p.m.

Once crews were on the scene, they found flames coming from the second floor.

The family was displaced due to heavy damage to the second floor. One family member was evaluated by a medic for smoke inhalation, and there were no other injuries.

