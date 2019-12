NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk firefighters discovered one person dead in a house fire on the 7000 block of Adele Drive, Sunday night.

Officials said just before 8 p.m., they received a call from a neighbor that there was heavy smoke inside a single story home.

Firefighters discovered a victim deceased.

Norfolk Fire Marshals and Norfolk Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with 13News Now for updates.