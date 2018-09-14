VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center needs to prepare for a hurricane just like everyone else!

The first thing their team does is monitor the situation. The Aquarium works with the City of Virginia Beach and begins to plan for potential outcomes. Once it believes a strike could happen, the Aquarium starts its early preparations.

Preparations for a hurricane include checking its backup systems, like generators, and it orders two weeks worth of extra food for the animals.

Officials also begin working out ride-out plans. The Aquarium determines which staff will be on-site to take care of the animals before, during, and after the storm. For the Aquarium, that number consists of the rehabilitation patients from the Stranding Response Program, the animals in the Main Building, and the animals in the South Building.

The Aquarium also makes sure to have enough food and supplies for the on-site crews.

All vehicles, like education vehicles, stranding response vehicles, trailers, and boats, are moved so they are safe during the storm.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Early animal preparation at the Aquarium includes moving some of the open-air exhibits, like the harbor seals out front, into a holding area. The holding areas are covered and protected from the elements, and provide a safe haven.

To keep the animals safe during a hurricane, the Aquarium has a few different plans in place. In the event of a significant storm, the smartest thing animal care staff can do is take animals into human's bathrooms. Bathrooms are typically perfectly level, easy to clean, and do not include windows, which are features that make them one of the safest places for animals during storms.

After the storm has passed, teams will begin recovery efforts, including assessing the damage, working with the City teams to repair elements, and prepping to reopen for our guests.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC