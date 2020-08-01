Thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers were recently called to duty in the Middle East, and many of you are wondering how you can show your support.

Fort Bragg shared a Facebook post with advice on how to send care packages to soldiers overseas.

The military base says they can't receive care packages or letters to forward to deployed forces. However, two North Carolina organizations are a great place to start - USO of North Carolina and NCPacks4Patriots.

These organizations work on sending soldiers everything they need like hygiene items, snacks, recreational items and letters of gratitude.

For more information on the USO of North Carolina, visit their Facebook page or contact Trish Cannon by emailing pcannon@uso-nc.org.

For more information on NCPacks4Patriots, visit their Facebook page or email Barbara Whitehead at ncp4p@yahoo.com.

