NORFOLK, Va. — Echoing a message of unity and love, hundreds of Norfolk residents and city leaders marched from the Attucks Theatre to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial to commemorate the holiday Monday.

A sign turned Church Street into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday for the march.

Minister Ernest Muhammad cited one of King's most famous speeches during his remarks inside the theater.

"I may not get to the mountaintop with you, but my eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord," Muhammad exclaimed.

Hundreds spilled out onto the street for the march to the monument after the service at the theater. The group was led by Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Police Chief Larry Boone, and other elected officials.

Pockets of people sang 'We Shall Overcome' while marching to the monument. Others locked arms for the march.

"It's our job to pass down and let the next generation know about Dr. King and the dream," Katrina Chase said.

A group of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers locked arms in a circle at the base of the monument and sang one of their fraternity's songs. Dr. King was inducted as a member of the fraternity in 1952.

"Today is extra special to us because he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha as well," Derrick Blair said. "We can love one another, we are all together as one community with one goal to uplift everybody."

Marchers said they wanted to spread a message of unity.

"Even though it's cold out here, to see so many people young and old, black and white, it's family that's what it's all about," Chase said.