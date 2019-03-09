NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to hurricanes, there is a lot of misinformation out there.

Some things get repeated year after year, even though they aren’t true.

We decided to break down some popular hurricane gossip to separate fact from fiction.

First, you may have heard the bigger the storm, the more intense it is.

That’s not always the case. According to NOAA's Hurricane Research Division there is little correlation between the intensity of a storm and its size. 1992's Hurricane Andrew is a great example- it was a small storm that intensified into a Category 5 and hit South Florida with 165 mph winds.

Second, maybe you have heard taping windows and glass doors is the best method for protecting them.

That is also fiction. A few strips of tape won’t do anything to protect glass from hard driven debris.

The idea that the tape helps reduce shatter may be true, but that also makes it downright dangerous, because pieces of glass that do break actually end up being larger. Your best bet if you don’t have shutters is to use plywood.

Finally, the claim: we’re seeing more high intensity hurricanes today than we did 20 years ago.

This is actually true. In the past 24 years, we’ve seen 16 above normal hurricane seasons, which is the worst stretch on record. And when you look at the top ten costliest hurricanes on record, factoring in inflation, every single one of them, except for Hurricane Andrew in 1992, happened within the last two decades.

“The oceans are steering more heat, and that’s more energy for these storms to take advantage of,” said 13News Now Meteoroglist Tim Pandajis. “We are seeing highly intense storms like Dorian, Maria, Harvey, Florence and Michael becoming much more frequent.”