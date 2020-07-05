Husband and wife reunited after Sentara lifts visitor restrictions

Wayne and Melanie Brooks are back together after Melanie got into a bad car accident early Monday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is now allowing visitors back in many of its hospitals. It’s a huge sigh of relief for family and friends who couldn’t see their loved ones while in the hospital.

Wayne and Melanie have been married for 12 years. They never leave each other’s side, but on Monday, Melanie had a bad car accident and was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

At the time, visitors were not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The only way Wayne could communicate with her is by phone.

“I have an open fracture," Melanie said. "The bone came out of the side. I broke both sides of my ankle. I broke my heel, and I broke my knee cap.”

That's pretty serious, but Melanie said what hurt the most was not having Wayne by her side. She has undergone three surgeries, and said she is in a lot of pain.

“I can’t fix it. I’m sorry I can’t get him in here,” she said.

On Thursday, Sentara Healthcare started allowing visitors back in most hospitals. Non-COVID-19 patients, and patients who are not under investigation for coronavirus, can have one visitor.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and end of life patients can have two visitors.

Wayne said when he heard the news about visitors allowed back in hospitals, he immediately jumped into this car and headed to see his wife.

“There’s only been a few times we’ve been apart. The day before we got married, and this week,” he said.

Melanie has a long road to recovery, and while everything is up in the air, she knows for certain her husband will stay by her side.

“As much as I can visit her, I will," Wayne said. "I will be so much happier when the day she calls me and tells me I can take her home.”