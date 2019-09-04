PORTLAND, Maine — Flanked with support by State Police Officers the widow of officer Ben Campbell decided at the last minute that she would speak and say her finale farewell to her husband at Tuesday's funeral. Hilary Campbell walked past her husband's familiar uniform to speak before more than 3,000 officers and citizens about the man she loves.

In a tearful goodbye that was hard to hear due to the Cross Insurance Arena's audio issues, Campbell promised her late husband that she would try to raise the couple's 6-month-old, Everett, the way Ben would have with "patience and a pleasant outlook."

Campbell called Ben, who joined the Maine State Police in 2012, the love of her life saying, "I love you with every piece of my being." The young widow promised her late husband that their son would know who her husband was.

Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell, takes her seat at the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

'My name is Hilary Campbell. On April 3rd my son and my life changed forever. I am still trying to process this, please bear with me. If there is anything I can say as I try to wrap my head around it it would be that we all slow down. Take life in. Life gets crazy. Small things become larger than they should and get more attention than they deserve. Don't waste your time on it. If you are mad at a loved one that's ok, anger is born. But life goes on. Don't let negative emotions fill your heart, because no one has promised you tomorrow.

To Adam Cooper, you were the first one on the scene, you tried and did what you could to save my husbands life, and for that, I will forever be in your debt and I will pray for you. For the others involved - the response team, the staff at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and all the countless others that lent their hand and put forth their best efforts, from the bottom of my heart thank you.

Hilary Campbell watches as her husband's casket was taken away after a 21 gun salute.

To my family, Ben's family, my friends...my state police family, you have been my rock. And thank you does not begin to describe my appreciation for you all. I truly love each and every one of you. To the motor vehicalist my husband assisted, I have prayed that his perfect smile and the positivity he greeted you with will be with you forever engraved in your minds and your heart. I hope that it will help your healing, for I know your life is forever changed. To everyone who has reached out to me, calls, messages, cards and prayers, I want you to know it has not been overlooked or gone unnoticed. To all of you here today including my extended law enforcement family who have traveled from all over the country to honor my husband, thank you.

Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell, holds her 6-month-old son Everett as she arrives at the Cross Insurance Arena during his funeral procession and Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

AP

Lastly to my husband, my best friend and the love of my life, I can't begin to say everything I want to say in this moment because I planned on having a lifetime to say it, so I will just leave it.

I love you. I love you with every piece of my being. I promise you I will do everything in my power to raise our son as we planned. I promise to try to have your patience and your positive outlook. I promise you that your son will know you are and how much you adored him because I will tell him every single day. I promise to try and make you proud. I promise to allow Everett pick his own favorite NFL team, but I can't promise I won't nudge him towards the Pats if he begins to favor the Steelers. To me you became a hero the morning of April 3rd. You were my hero from the first day I met you. I will always love you. We love you daddy, until we meet again. Thank you.'

Detective Benjamin Campbell's funeral service Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, is presented a flag from the Maine State Police during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, holds her 6-month-old son Everett as she arrives at the Cross Insurance Arena during his funeral procession and Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, clutches the flag after it was presented to her during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, kisses a ring on a necklace during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Maine State Police stand in line during the funeral procession for Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Hillary Campbell, center, wife of Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell, holds her 6-month-old son Everett as she arrives at the Cross Insurance Arena during his funeral procession, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Hillary Campbell, right, the wife of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, holds a cloth to her face as his casket is carried into the Cross Insurance Arena during his funeral procession, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Maine State Police changed their license plates on Tuesday, April 9, to honor Det. Benjamin Campbell, who died on the line of duty last week. Color guards from across Maine and New England lined the route where Det. Benjamin Campbell's body was carried on Tuesday, April 9 to his memorial service. Police departments from around New England came to Portland on Tuesday, April 9 to honor the late Det. Benjamin Campbell. Maine State Police Col. John Cote speaks during the law enforcement tribute for Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) The casket of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell is wheeled down the aisle at the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) The casket of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell rests at the front of the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Memorial cards of the late Det. Benjamin Campbell holding his 6-month-old son, Everett, were given out during Campbell's funeral service on Tuesday, April 9 in Portland. The casket of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell is wheeled down the aisle at the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, takes her seat at the Cross Insurance Arena during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Maine State Police prepare the flag for presentation to Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Maine State Police prepare the flag for presentation to Hillary Campbell, the widow of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell, as members of the community look on during a Law Enforcement Tribute, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Members of the Maine State Police march up the street during the funeral procession for Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Members of the Maine State Police stand during the funeral procession for Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a wheel that had dislodged from a logging truck. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Det. Campbell would have turned 32 years old on Monday, April 8.

A call went out over the scanner at the end of Campbell's funeral t 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9:

"Detective Benjamin Campbell a seven year veteran of the Maine State Police was taken from us in the line of duty on April 3, 2019. Detective Campbell cherished working side by side with his work family and the community he served. Ben you are a hero and will be missed by all. God bless you and your family. Rest easy Detective Campbell. You are now 10-7 (out of service). We have the watch from here."

A fund has been set up through Bangor Savings Bank for anyone who wants to donate to Campbell's wife and son. Those interested can donate via PayPal or send donations to:

Detective Benjamin Campbell Fund

Bangor Savings Bank

P.O. Box 454

Skowhegan, ME 04976

