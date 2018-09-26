NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Animal Care Center, an open admission shelter, never knows what will comes through its doors!

On Monday, a stunning iguana was brought into the shelter after he was found in a pillowcase on the side of Chesapeake Boulevard.

The unnamed iguana will be available for adoption on September 30th to a loving home. Anyone seriously interested in adopting the iguana should visit the shelter in person, and fill out an adoption application.

The shelter is looking for an experienced handler to come scoop him up and show him a good life.

Click here for more information.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC