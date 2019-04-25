RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — It's been two days since 21-year-old Hannah Hume was charged with faking kidney cancer to get money.

"It's been horrible," Hume says. "I hate that I dragged my family in it but no one should go after them, they should come to me."

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says Hume was charged Tuesday with Felony Attempting to Obtain Property by False Pretense. Court documents say she lied about having kidney cancer and even asked a motorcycle club to set up a benefit for her. The Smokin Soul's Motorcycle Riding Club had a benefit planned for June when they got a tip she might be faking it.

"I don’t understand why people want to fake something like that," explains Big Dawg, the group's founder.

Big Dawg says he talked with Hume at the Sheriff's Office this week and says he didn't have any sympathy. We asked Hume what message she had for the group.

"I’m sincerely sorry," she says. "There’s nothing more to say but sorry. I know sorry is not going to do it. You’ve got to earn trust back. If you break trust it takes a while to earn it back and that’s what I got to earn back from everyone."

It's hard to understand why someone might lie about cancer, especially because Hume has actually battled it before. Her family confirms she had and beat ovarian cancer when she was a teenager, the same kind of cancer her mother passed away from when Hume was 3-years-old.

"In my mind I knew that it was wrong and at some point my conscience would have been like look, I can’t do this anymore."

Hume is currently out on bond and told WFMY News 2 she wanted to do what she could to make things right.

"I’m just going to take it day by day and got myself in it, I got to get myself out. I’m 21-years-old. I made a mistake. People make mistakes all the time. You just gotta learn."

Hume is due back in court May 13th.

