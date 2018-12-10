VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — For the entire month of October residents of Hampton Roads can visit the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center for half-off!

In order to utilize the discount, guests must show proof of residency includes a valid Hampton Roads license, or photo ID with matching current utility bill for a Hampton Roads residents.

Hampton Roads includes member localities of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, including the City of Chesapeake, City of Franklin, Gloucester County, City of Hampton, Isle of Wight County, James City County, City of Newport News, City of Norfolk, City of Poquoson, City of Portsmouth, Town of Smithfield, Southampton County, City of Suffolk, Surry County, City of Virginia Beach, City of Williamsburg, and York County.

Guests can enjoy the over 300 species at the aquarium!

Click here to learn more about the October deal, or to order tickets.

