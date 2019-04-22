Monday is Earth Day, but a group of local students is always thinking outside the box when it comes to giving back to Mother Nature.

The Bulldog Engineers from Seaford Elementary have been working for months to construct wood duck boxes to give them a safe place to nest.

The innovative 5th-grade club from York County also built small wooden boxes for bats. The boxes keep the bats and the ducks safe from predators.

Their instructor, Ken Dewitt, said the motto of the Bulldog Engineers is “to design solutions for local habitats.”

"It's making learning personal and helping them make those connections with real-life issues,” Dewitt said. “And They'll be able to make that connection with local wildlife and be part of solutions for our local habitats that we love so much."

The students spent a recent Saturday morning installing the boxes in a local marsh.

Not only are they putting math skills to use, but they’re also learning that even the youngest of engineers can make a difference in their community.

"It changes their mindset. It's a can-do mindset,” Dewitt said. "These will be the students who volunteer for Habitat For Humanity, some of these students will make a vocational career and connect science and math and take it ten steps further, or a thousand steps further."

The students meet twice a month after school and on select Saturday mornings.