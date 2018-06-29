RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina General Assembly Republicans have changed their minds and restored temporarily a popular day for early in-person voting eliminated in another measure that became law this week.

The Senate and House late Thursday passed legislation to allow the early voting period to continue until the Saturday before Election Day for this year only.

GOP leaders recently passed a law that shifted the starting and ending dates for the period so that it would end the Friday before the election. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the measure, saying it would make it harder to vote. Republican overrode that veto.

Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County said leaders responded to concerns about the importance of that Saturday's voting. The turnaround measure was approved overwhelmingly and goes to Cooper's desk.

