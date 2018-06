CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are working to learn what caused a crash on Route 58 in Chesapeake that resulted in a number of injuries.

We're told the accident took place on Route 58 eastbound at Bisco Street. That portion of the highway was closed as police investigated the scene.

No other details have been released at this time, including the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.

© 2018 WVEC