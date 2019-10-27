NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials in Newport News are investigating after an inmate hanged himself in Newport News City Jail, Saturday.

Officials with the Newport News Sheriff's Office say a deputy found 32-year-old Matthew Glenn Hix in his cell around 4:45 p.m.

The Sheriff's office and paramedics tried to revive Hix but could not. Hix was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m.

Hix was booked into the jail on August 23, 2018 after being extradited from Missouri to face a 2015 rape charge.

The Newport News Sheriff's Office and the Newport News Police Department are conducting two separate investigations, which officials say is standard procedure.