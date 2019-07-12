MIRAMAR, Fla. — The life of an innocent bystander was tragically taken Thursday during a shootout with two men police said robbed a jewelry store and then shot at police after they hijacked a UPS truck.

Richard Cutshaw, 70, was killed as he was sitting in his car on Miramar Parkway, CBS affiliate WFOR reports, when bullets were exchanged between police and the two men.

His neighbors in Pembroke Pines reportedly called him the "nicest guy," adding he was getting ready to retire.

Cutshaw was killed along with the two men identified by the FBI as the bank robbers and the UPS driver. The FBI said the men who shot at police were identified as Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, who both reportedly lived in Miami-Dade County.

The UPS driver who was killed was identified as Frank Ordonez. His truck was hijacked by Alexander and Hill following a robbery at Regent Jeweler's on Miracle Miles in Coral Gables, law enforcement says.

There has been a verified GoFundMe set up in Ordonez's honor.

RELATED: Verified GoFundMe pages for family of UPS driver killed in Florida shootout

A woman who worked at the jewelry store was also injured.

Nineteen officers from five different agencies responded, out of concerns the gunmen who already shot at police would continue to shoot at more people.

RELATED: Robbery suspects involved in Florida shootout that killed UPS driver identified

RELATED: A UPS truck driver was killed during a shootout between police and 2 armed robbers

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter