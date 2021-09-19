Apartment building fire in Suffolk displaces nine people; no injuries reported

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it has been ruled suspicious.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 300 block of Wellons Street earlier this morning.

According to personnel, Suffolk Fire and Rescue received the call at 3 a.m. and quickly responded to the building

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front door to the complex and flames visible from the back of the building. Inside, there was heavy fire across the first floor.

Residents on the second floor had to be evacuated. The fire was under control by 3:38 a.m.

Nine adults have been displaced due to the fire and will receive assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.