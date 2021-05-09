Body recovered from water in Norfolk

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. and no foul play is suspected at this time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 5, 2021, from a separate event.

A body was recovered from the water this morning in Norfolk.

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. to Norfolk Police that a male body was in the water near the 4500 block of Pretty Lake Avenue, which is along Little Creek.

At this time, the cause of death is undetermined, but investigators do not suspect any foul play. The identity has not been released.

This story will be updated with new information when it is received.