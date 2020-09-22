Louisville mayor declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Mayor Greg Fischer also restricted access to downtown parking garages and banned on-street parking around Jefferson Square Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has declared a state of emergency for the city in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's decision in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

Fischer said he does not know when Cameron will announce his decision, nor does he know what the decision will be, saying the state of emergency will allow him to exercise emergency powers due to "the potential for civil unrest."

The mayor also signed a second executive order restricting access to five downtown parking garages and banning on-street parking to "provide an extra layer of security" for protests around Jefferson Square Park.

"Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement," Fischer said. "At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe."

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced its own state of emergency, canceling all vacation or off days for officers. LMPD has announced restrictions to downtown Louisville, setting up barricades and access points.

According to LMPD, the following actions have been taken as of Tuesday morning:

Barricades have been placed around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of downtown “to ensure pedestrian safety.”

Only pedestrian traffic will be allowed in the blocks surrounding Jefferson Square Park. Barricades will be placed at all intersections to limit vehicle access.

Vehicle traffic will be restricted between Market Street south to Broadway, and from 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. The department said it would work with people who live and work in the area to allow them access.

Street parking will be limited from Market Street to Broadway, and 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. The department requests that anyone who parks in that area should “immediately” remove their vehicles.

Access to parking garages in the above areas will be limited.

Cameron has given no timeline for when an announcement will be made.

